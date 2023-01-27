At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition

ZACHARY - A crash was reported in Zachary early Friday morning with at least four reported injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition.

One car appeared to be overturned with a heavy first responder and police presence on the scene.

All lanes were blocked on Highway 61 after Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road for first responders to access the crash.

This is a developing story.