At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition

ZACHARY - A crash was reported in Zachary early Friday morning with at least four reported injuries. 

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition.

One car appeared to be overturned with a heavy first responder and police presence on the scene. 

All lanes were blocked on Highway 61 after Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road for first responders to access the crash. 

This is a developing story.

