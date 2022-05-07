84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Assumption sheriff's deputy arrested for sex crimes involving teenage girl

Saturday, May 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE - A sheriff's deputy lost his job after he was arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage girl on multiple occasions. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that Austin Isibor, 23, was booked on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile after the girl's father filed a criminal complaint.

Through the investigation, the sheriff's office learned that Isibor had sexual encounters with the same teenager at his home on at least two different occasions since December.

Isibor had worked at the sheriff's office since February 2022. 

