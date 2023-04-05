Ascension Parish School Board selects new superintendent

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School Board selected a new leader for the school system Monday night and named Edith Walker the new superintendent.

According to the school system, after Walker's contract is approved she will take over in the beginning of July.

Walker is a White Castle native and has been working in the Ascension Parish School System for more than 20 years. Walker started as an English teacher and worked up to her current position, Chief Instructional Director for Ascension Parish Schools.

The school system says Walker's contract approval should take place at the school board meeting April 18.