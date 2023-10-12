66°
Ascension Parish lifts burn ban as of 5 p.m. Thursday
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish announced they would lift their burn ban as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
As of September 29, parishes were allowed to opt out of the ban. Now, Ascension Parish becomes one of the first in the region to exercise that ability.
Attention: Ascension Parish is lifting the Burn Ban at 5 P.M. today. Although we no longer follow the previous ban's guidelines, we encourage ALL residents to remain aware and practice fire safety measures at all times. pic.twitter.com/mv9b2nyjJP— AscensionOHSEP (@AscensionOHSEP) October 12, 2023
The parish still advises residents to stay aware and exercise proper fire safety.
