Ascension Parish lifts burn ban as of 5 p.m. Thursday

Thursday, October 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish announced they would lift their burn ban as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

As of September 29, parishes were allowed to opt out of the ban. Now, Ascension Parish becomes one of the first in the region to exercise that ability.

The parish still advises residents to stay aware and exercise proper fire safety.

