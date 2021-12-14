Ascension Parish group sending supplies to people and animals affected by Kentucky tornadoes

GONZALES - Rescue Alliance, an animal rescue centered in Gonzales, is loading up several UHauls filled with thousands of pounds of pet food, flea and tick medicine, cat litter, horse feed, and more, hoping to make a big difference in western Kentucky.

The group plans to send the items to animal shelters devastated by last weekend's historic tornado.

"We have to make sure we get them the supplies needed because with the total devastation, there is no food, there are no stores to go to. So we have to be able to get this to them as fast as possible," Johnathan Henriques, Director of Operations for Rescue Alliance, said. "We can give back to them the same way they gave back to us for Hurricane Ida."

A possible EF4 tornado may have traveled 250 miles across four states. The western parts of Kentucky are destroyed, people and animals are dead or displaced.

"The devastation out here is surreal! It's total devastation. I have never seen 100 percent impact where even the trees were ripped off half of themselves," Nina Phelps, a Kentucky United Cajun Navy representative, said.

She says rescuing animals in the battered region is challenging.



"They have just been kind of stuck without food or water or any kind of warmth. Since the storm hit, they have lost their shelter. They have been kind of stuck in the rubbish or out in the middle of nowhere where we haven't been able to get to them, because the roads are blocked off,"

To help out, she and Rescue Alliance partnered to help save thousands of animals left in the past of destruction. She says to get the job done more supplies like generators, heaters, and fuel will be needed.

"With this storm, we will need things that will keep us warm. Everyone needs to warm. There will be no electricity or water," Phelps said.

Rescue Alliance says more help is on the way, and they hope Kentucky can remain strong.

"You are not forgotten, and we are here to take care of you and help you through this devastating time," said Henriques.

The rescue group says more trucks will go out this week.

To donate or find more information, click here.