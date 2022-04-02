Arson fire destroys vacant apartment complex on Balis Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say arson was the cause of a massive apartment fire on Balis Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze started around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Balis Drive.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and fire billowing out of a vacant apartment complex. Crews were able to enter the building and tackle the flames from the inside. The apartments were deemed a total loss.

After an investigation, officials determined the fire was intentionally set. No more details on the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.