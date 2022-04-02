54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arson fire destroys vacant apartment complex on Balis Drive

3 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, April 01 2022 Apr 1, 2022 April 01, 2022 10:04 PM April 01, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say arson was the cause of a massive apartment fire on Balis Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze started around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Balis Drive.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and fire billowing out of a vacant apartment complex. Crews were able to enter the building and tackle the flames from the inside. The apartments were deemed a total loss.

After an investigation, officials determined the fire was intentionally set. No more details on the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

