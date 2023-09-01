76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Armed man threatens repo driver at gunpoint

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 2:15 PM January 05, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities are looking for a man who threated a repo man at gunpoint Friday morning.

WWL-TV reports that the incident happened around 2:41 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of North Rampart Street.

Police says a repo driver was loading a vehicle onto a wrecker when a man, identified as Jeffery Mullens, walked out of his home with a rife. The driver said Mullens pointed the gun at him "demanding that he place the vehicle back like he found it."

The New Orleans Police Department said the repo driver complied and Mullens fled the scene.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the incident can call 506-658-6050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days