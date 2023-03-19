46°
Apartment building along S Sherwood Forest Boulevard caught fire Sunday morning

3 hours 36 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, March 19 2023 Mar 19, 2023 March 19, 2023 3:28 PM March 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three units in an apartment building along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard caught fire Sunday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Canterbury House Apartments caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Fire investigators said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but firefighters said it started in a wall. 

The Red Cross helped six people who were displaced by the fire. 

