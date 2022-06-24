Amid near-record heat, Entergy says potentially hours-long outage in BR neighborhood necessary to complete emergency repairs

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Entergy plans to shut off power in a neighborhood along Highland Road for possibly hours Friday so workers can make emergency repairs to its equipment.

The power company said the response was necessary due to a utility pole that was struck by a vehicle around the intersection of Highland and Nelson Drive. Entergy said it expected to shut off power for about 1,200 customers, including some in the Kenilworth area, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. while repairs are completed.

