AG accuses EPA of attacking La. oil and gas companies through nationwide pollution standards updates

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Liz Murrill accused the EPA of attacking Louisiana oil and gas industries during an address on Wednesday.

Murril was speaking at the annual legislative conference of the Louisiana Chemical Association. She is leading an effort to sue the Biden administration over multiple EPA regulations which aim to reduce pollution in low income areas.

Murrill claims that the new rules will do more harm than good to Louisiana corporations.

"These policies have an enormous effect on our state and our economy," Murrill said. "There's a very different story to tell about what Washington D.C.'s idea about environmental justice does to our cities and communities and I think that we need to be more vocal about telling that story."

In early April, a new EPA ruling tightened emissions standards for chemical plants. The change will affect 218 plants across the country, 50 of which are located in Louisiana.

As a response, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, said that the head of the EPA should be arrested the next time he comes to the state.

"Charge his a** with extortion. LARS 14:66. I’d charge him a count for every Louisiana employee he’s threatening. Send that arrogant prick to Angola for a few decades," Higgins tweeted.