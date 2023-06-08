After accidental shooting landed foul-mouthed mom in jail, police now looking to make 2nd arrest

Desiree Felder is taken to jail after her arrest on May 18

BATON ROUGE - Police aim to make a second arrest weeks after a belligerent Baton Rouge mom was booked for an accidental shooting that sent two children to a hospital.

Arrest documents say Baton Rouge police are now looking to arrest 22-year-old Jahavez Taylor, the owner of the "draco" gun that injured the two boys. Police believe the weapon was left out on the kitchen counter when the children, ages 3 and 6, found it.

Taylor's charges include negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.

Investigators believe the shooting happened May 13, while the boys were left in the care of Desiree Felder, 26. Felder, who's a mother to one of the children and an aunt to the other, told police she was sleeping at her apartment when she heard a loud bang.

She claims she later noticed a "cut" on one of the boys and cleaned it off, never reporting the shooting to police or paramedics. Both children would end up in the hospital after the other boy's mother, Felder's sister, noticed several cuts on her son.

According to a police report, Felder claimed the boy fell off a bike, but hospital workers later found shrapnel embedded in the boy's torso. Police wouldn't be notified about the shooting until May 15, when the children were hospitalized.

Felder was booked into jail May 18 for second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice. As police escorted her there, Felder cursed out reporters and made obscene gestures in a tirade that was caught on camera.

WBRZ also learned this week that Felders' son was seen on video smoking marijuana with his grandmother's ex-boyfriend, John Hall. The boy was just 5 years old at the time the video was taken, and police arrested Hall after the footage began circulating on social media.