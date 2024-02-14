AAMCO officially cuts ties with local franchise store

BATON ROUGE - A national transmission shop has terminated ties with a troubled franchise in the Baton Rouge area.

AAMCO Transmissions says it has informed the owner, Rusty Roux, it is terminating his franchise. AAMCO says Roux has pledged to cooperate in addressing consumer claims and returning vehicles as needed. In addition, AAMCO says it has identified several vehicles at the facility that it will help address.

The AAMCO Transmissions location on Florida Boulevard has been the subject of 2 On Your Side stories since 2022. Most recently, the store was highlighted in several WBRZ reports in January 2024 for poor repairs and customer neglect.

One man tells 2 On Your Side his car has been at Roux's shop since January 2021. Alton Joe has a signed judgement against the store owner and is owed thousands of dollars.

"What more can you do - you've gone through the judicial system and you still get no where," Joe said.

Last month, Roux told 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss he had been having trouble getting parts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's what he has told many customers who have called 2 On Your Side to complain.

"How do you go to work in the morning knowing you're ripping people off that go to work and try to feed their families," said AAMCO customer Johnny Burns.

WBRZ learned that Roux stopped making payments on a loan a couple of years ago. As of October 2023 he owed about $80,000 to a lender.

AAMCO tells WBRZ Roux's shop is no longer affiliated with the company as of February 12, 2024. The company has taken the location off of its website and calls made to the store will be redirected to the corporate office.