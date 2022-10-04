A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future

BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past.

On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.

Ty Hingle, the owner of the new Murphy's Bar, says part of his drive is his longstanding love for LSU, but also the fact that the next generation of his family is attending the college.

“It’s been a thought for over 25 years in the making (since Murphy’s bar closed)," Hingle goes on to say. “One day my wife and I were sitting on the couch, thinking, 'what a shame our son wouldn’t grow up with Murphy’s bar.'”

After thought and consideration, they decided to reinvent what was known of the old bar on State Street, this time with some changes.

“It's bringing in pieces of the old with pieces of the new.”

The foundational structure and bond over Tiger Nation fuel connections to the business, but Hingle says it’s also about advancing for the future.

It comes after his fellow classmate, Benjamin Wynne, died in August of 1997 due to intoxication. One of Wynne's stops that night was the old Murphy’s.

“I was on campus when it happened,” Hingle said. “You can either learn from the past or dwell on it.”

He says any child’s death is devastating, but it’s opened his eyes to ways to improve both the industry and his business.

In addition to patrols along the corners from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Murphy’s on Chimes will also have state-of-the-art equipment to handle IDs and other necessary precautions. The team is also looking into ways of improving transportation.

Means of getting around campus have become an increasing problem, says LSU student Alexandra Dudnick. “The only way to get around is bus or Uber,” she said.

The building is also seeing many changes.

It’ll have two bars, one located on the first floor and another on top, in addition to a balcony out front and a deck out back. The building will be finished with a courtyard out front.

Hingle is also getting the community involved. LSU alumni are able to buy a brick, which can be imprinted with their names and affiliations. Those bricks will be used to build the floor of the courtyard.

Hingle says the new Murphy's on Chimes is expected to open in January.

The new Murphy's on Chimes reportedly has no affiliation with the location that closed 25 years ago, but the owners of the original Murphy's released a statement regarding the revival of the old establishment.