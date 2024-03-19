A guide to Easter events in the capital area

BATON ROUGE — Easter is just around the corner and the Baton Rouge area is starting to celebrate this week. Here's a sampling of the festivities to look forward to as we approach Easter Sunday:

The Annual Governor’s Mansion Easter Egg Hunt — March 20, 10 a.m. at the Governor's Mansion (1001 Capitol Access Road)

The governor and the first lady will host over 250 students from East Baton Rouge Head Start programs for an egg hunt, as well as an appearance by the Easter Bunny, face painting and a petting zoo.

Surge Entertainment Easter Event — March 23, 8 a.m. at Surge Entertainment (5555 Burbank Drive)

The new entertainment complex will be hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt, as well as free pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Gray's Creek Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza — March 23, 1 p.m. at Gray's Creek Baptist Church in Denham Springs (21039 LA-16)

The church will be holding an Easter egg hunt, as well as other activities and games for those of all ages.

Easter Egg Hunt — March 23, 1 p.m. at Ja'El's Restaurant in Plaquemine (22325 LA-1)

A live DJ, egg hunts, games and free hot dogs will be available for kids ages five to 12.

BREC Eggstravaganza — March 23, 1 p.m. at Independence Park (7500 Independence Blvd.)

BREC's community Easter egg hunt will feature games, face painting, bounce houses, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Families are encouraged to bring their own basket to collect eggs.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt — March 23, 6:30 p.m. at Dutchtown Baptist Church (36495 C. Braud Road)

Headlined by a nighttime egg hunt, this event will also feature games like Easter bingo and pin the tail on the bunny, as well as dinner and face painting for kids of all ages.

King of Kings: An Easter Musical Experience — March 24, 10:45 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Baton Rouge (529 Convention St.)

The First Baptist Church's Music Department recounts the story of Jesus' resurrection with a full orchestra and choir. Admission is free.

Easter in the Park — March 24, 12 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker (13750 Ball Park Road)

The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Walker High School and Denham Springs High School Beta Clubs to host this event with photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, a farmer's and art market, a children's village and music by DJ KJack.

Community Easter Egg Hunt — March 24, 2 p.m. at the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA (15550 Old Hammond Highway)

The Stitches Influencing Purpose Initiative is hosting a community Easter egg hunt with free food, games, giveaways, an empowerment talk from community leaders, health screenings and opportunities to connect with community supporters.

Easter Eggstravaganza — March 24. 2 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen (845 N. Jefferson Ave.)

This free event includes typical Easter festivities like a petting zoo, egg hunts, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event will also feature live music by the West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band, Blues After School’s Juke Joint Juniors Band and the New Roads Ramblers.

An Old Fashioned Easter Celebration — March 24, 2:30 p.m. at the LSU Rural Life Museum (4560 Essen Lane)

LSU's Rural Life Museum welcomes both adults and children to celebrate various Easter customs from across Louisiana. Tickets for the event featuring a visit from the Easter Bunny, egg dying, races, paquing and egg hunts start at $8, with children under three getting in for free.

Pictures with the Bunny — Through March 31 at the Mall of Louisiana (6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.)

Families can get pictures of their kids and pets with the Easter Bunny through Easter Sunday on the first floor of the Mall.

Easter Southern Soul Extravaganza — March 31, 7:30 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center (275 S. River Road)

Cap off Easter Sunday with a night of soul and R&B music in the River Center. Tickets for the Bigg Sexxy-hosted event featuring Calvin Richardson, TK Soul, J-Paul Jr., Sir Charles Jones, Marcellus the Singer, P-2K, Rude and Hot Boy Ronald start at $59.50.