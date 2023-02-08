700 pounds of acorns revealed in homeowners' wall when pest control finds woodpecker stash

Photo via CNN

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - California homeowners realized they had a truly nutty situation on their hands when a pest control technician found over 700 pounds of acorns buried in their walls.

According to CNN, the homeowners contacted local pest control tech Nick Castro when they spotted worms coming from a bedroom wall. Castro at first found a few acorns in the wall and told CNN that it was "really strange"—he had never seen mealworms react to acorns like this before.

It was only when Castro cut a hole into the wall that he realized how strange it could get.

Acorns began spilling out from the hole cut into the wall, and they "just kept coming."

“It was pretty incredible to see the amount,” said Castro. He estimates there were at least 700 pounds of acorns, likely collected by aptly-named acorn woodpeckers over the past two to five years.

"We filled eight big black garbage bags," Castro said after he and his crew of three spent a whole day clearing out the nuts. "They were so heavy we could barely pick them up. They had to have weighed at least a hundred pounds each."