64K Generac portable generators recalled due to 'serious' fire hazard

BATON ROUGE - The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 64,000 Generac portable generators because of what it describes as a "serious fire and burn" risk.

The recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2.

“Generac” and the unit type are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators. The model number is printed on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator of the generator.

The devices were sold on websites and at hardware and home improvement stores between April 2011 and June 2023.

Additional information is available at: https://www.generac.com/about-us/product-recall-notifications/GP15000-GP17500-recall

Generac is aware of 27 incidents in which the product has overheated and pressurized, or has expelled fuel when opened. In three incidents, severe burn injuries were reported.

The company will make repairs to units that are included in the recall.