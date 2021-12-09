73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

25 pounds of meth seized as deputies arrest 3 in capital area drug ring

1 hour 25 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, December 09 2021 Dec 9, 2021 December 09, 2021 5:55 PM December 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Law enforcement seized more than two dozen pounds of illegal drugs after an investigation spanning four different parishes. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday the joint effort of several agencies led to the arrests of three people in Donaldsonville: 24-year-old Reshide Wooden, 34-year-old Raven Harris and 28-year-old Denzel Gray. All three were booked on a slew of drug and weapon charges. 

While executing several search warrants in the area tied to the investigation, deputies seized 25 pounds of crystal meth and numerous firearms. 

According to the department, all three were tied to a drug-trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, and Iberville parishes. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Iberville Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Gonzales Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office were also involved in the joint investigation.

Trending News

The sheriff's office said additional arrests are pending. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days