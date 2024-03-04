65°
21-year-old found shot to death at Florida Boulevard gas station
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found shot to death at a Florida Boulevard gas station Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Abby Burt was found dead at the Fast Lane gas station near the corner of Florida Boulevard and Marque Ann Drive just before 6 p.m.. BRPD said Burt was discovered on the side of the store near a shipping container with a gunshot wound to her head.
No more information about the murder was immediately available.
One week prior, a man was shot to death at a shopping plaza roughly 400 feet away from the gas station.
