2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale next week
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for chances to win the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Tuesday (March 8).
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is one of the nicest yet!
Built by Alvarez Construction, the $700,000 home is in the Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road south of LSU. The up-and-coming enviable neighborhood is a eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge, nestled at the end of a windy and picturesque drive from the city.
Tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home are $100. Purchase tickets online by clicking HERE. Purchase tickets via phone by calling 800-726-6409.
The home is located at 3118 Pointe-Marie Drive, Baton Rouge, La., 70820.
In its 3,200 square feet are four bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and a half-bath, a lavish master bathroom with steam shower, radiant and modern kitchen for a family and a walk-in closet featuring an island in the master bedroom.
Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 8. Upcoming deadlines for additional prizes are: March 18 - tickets on sale prize deadline/ $2,500 AMEX gift card from Dream Day Foundation and the early bird prize deadline of April 22 for a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.
All tickets are also entered into a drawing for a new car: A 2022 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive.
Baton Rouge-area sponsors of the Dream Home are WBRZ, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation and Pointe-Marie.
The Dream Home will be given away, live, on WBRZ Channel 2 June 10.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a no-cost hospital for children.
