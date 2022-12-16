18-year-old man dies after slamming into oncoming truck, State Police say

LIVINGSTON PARISH – An 18-year-old man died when he crashed into an oncoming truck.



State Police said Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro south on La. 16 near Simms Road “at a high rate of speed” around 3 p.m. Thursday and tried to pass several vehicles at a curve in the road.



That’s when he hit a Ford F-250 that was coming from the opposite direction, State Police said. Ray died on scene.



The driver of the F-250 and a juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at a local hospital. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor. It’s not clear if Ray wore a seatbelt.



Blood samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.