18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42.

Deputies said two men were brought to a local hospital and 18-year-old Travis Richardson of Prairieville died.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. It happened just minutes from another neighborhood off LA 42 where a home was shot up over the weekend.

This is a developing story.