Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive by Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m.
Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting. No information on a motive or suspect has been released.
