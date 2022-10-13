16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting on Jefferson Highway late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Deputies booked a 16-year-old for second-degree murder following a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded around 11 p.m. to the shooting at the Highland Club Apartment homes on Jefferson Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a woman shot and killed.

Deputies reportedly found the suspect, a 16-year-old, near the apartment and arrested him. The EBRSO reported he will be booked into Juvenile Detention for second-degree murder and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story.