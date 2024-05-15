Livonia residents building back after severe weather

Livonia - Generators buzzed in Livonia on Tuesday as residents, neighbors and friends cleaned up damage and debris from Monday night’s storm.

A month after heavy storms and tornadoes swept through southern Louisiana, Pointe Coupee Parish faced another round of heavy winds. This time the storm knocked down trees, powerlines, and blew roofs off of homes.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux says until Tuesday morning, roads were blocked by trees and limbs. With so many power lines needing repair, Thibodeaux says residents could be without power for a couple of days.

“From the Livonia area all the way to Lakeland and Oscar was completely blocked down with powerlines and trees,” Thibodeaux said.

Gabrielle Torres owns Peanut’s Place, a convenience store along Highway 78. Torres says her store lost power Monday night. With no generators, she’s relying on friends for help.

The owner of Soprano's Supermarket invited Torres to drop off items in their freezer before the food spoiled

“He helped us personally store some of our thing. It’s good to live rural,” Torres said.

Torres says the store wasn’t damaged, but just down the road, others weren’t so lucky. One family who didn’t want to speak publicly said the roof of their home office was torn off. The family hid in the center of their home for safety.

Another resident said he remembered watching the tornado warnings come across his phone. He said moments later, the house around him shook and when he looked outside rain beat against his window.

Parish officials say folks in Livonia could be without power until Thursday.