Prairieville residents recall Monday night weather in midst of cleaning up debris

PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents in Prairieville spend Tuesday cleaning up the mess that Monday nights severe weather left behind. A tree split a home in half, generators are being used as the source of power, and back-porches were ripped off.

One family couldn't even make it to their home because of debris blocking the roadway.

"We had to sleep in the car because there were power lines and trees down in our yard. It was kind of toasty," five-year-old Jonathan Beaver said.

He says playing Minecraft got him through the night.

"I had the volume on my tablet all the way up and I couldn't hear anything. I heard the rain it was loud and blaring in my ears. I was strong and scared at the same time," Beaver said.

Resident Kenneth Blanchard says he's choosing to remain optimistic in midst of the clean-up chaos, after his back-porch was blown over his house and into the front yard.

"Thank God we're alive because it could've been worse than what it is," Blanchard said.

Blanchard says this was not the first time a storm has affected the home. He says he plans to build a new shed in the near future.

"I was going to fix it up and re-do it but since the storm has messed it up a few times, I am just going to tear it down. I'm tired of messing with it," Blanchard said.

Residents are expected to be out of power until Thursday.