2une In Previews: Tuition-free EMT classes

BATON ROUGE - Have you ever wanted to be an EMT? Now is the time: Acadian Ambulance services is offering a free EMT class. 

Attend the class at any of the Acadian locations and learn basic life-saving techniques to make a difference in your community. 

Watch the video above for more information!

