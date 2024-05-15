88°
18-year-old transported to OLOL after head injury in Geismar

By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - An 18-year-old was taken to Our Lady of the Lake after suffering a head injury, according to emergency officials.

Officials were unable to provide the condition of the victim, but the victim was transported via AirMed. 

No other information is available at this time.

