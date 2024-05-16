87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU-Ole Miss baseball game moved up due to incoming weather

2 hours 20 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2024 May 16, 2024 May 16, 2024 9:52 AM May 16, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE — The start time of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball game scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to 4 p.m. due to a forecast of inclement weather.

The game was originally set to begin at 6 p.m.

Trending News

LSU, who is currently 33-20, will play a three-game series against Ole Miss throughout the weekend, with games scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days