Sheriff: 16-year-old shot woman to death at home along Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - Deputies booked a 16-year-old for second-degree murder following a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded around 11 p.m. to the shooting at the Highland Club Apartment homes on Jefferson Highway. When deputies arrived, they found 33-year-old Markeshia Stone shot and killed.
The coroner's office said it appeared she was shot multiple times.
Deputies reportedly found the suspect, a 16-year-old, near the apartment and arrested him. The EBRSO reported he will be booked into Juvenile Detention for second-degree murder and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.
