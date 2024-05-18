86°
Baton Rouge man dies after single-vehicle crash, car overturns in Gonzales

Saturday, May 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A Baton Rouge man died Saturday morning after his car overturned in Gonzales, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say that around 6 a.m., Niles R. Bartholomew, 35, was traveling southbound on LA 3251 in Gonzales when his vehicle exited the road to the left, entered a ditched, and overturned.

Bartholomew suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

