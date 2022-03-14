60°
15-year-old shot while playing with gun in Central Sunday
CENTRAL - A teenager was shot while playing with a gun in Central Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened on E. Brookside, near Central High School.
While two juveniles were playing with a gun, it fired, hitting one of the kids in the leg, deputies said. When deputies were dispatched, the kids originally claimed the bullet was fired from a drive-by shooting but later confessed to what happened.
The teenager was not identified. Sheriff's deputies said charges are possible in the case.
The 15-year-old is expected to recover.
