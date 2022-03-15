Teen playing with gun accidentally shot his friend, deputies say

CENTRAL - An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly shot his friend by accident over the weekend and then tried to lie about what happened.

According to arrest documents, Kendrick Johnson admitted to playing with the firearm Sunday afternoon while at a home on E Brookside Drive. Johnson told investigators he was in a bedroom when he apparently pulled the trigger.

After the bullet struck his 15-year-old friend, Johnson reportedly dropped the gun and fled the home. Both teens initially tried to tell investigators the gunshot came from outside the home but later changed their story.

The victim told sheriff's deputies that Johnson showed up at the house with the weapon, but Johnson claimed it was already there when he arrived.

Johnson was booked on charges of negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.

The incident was one of at least three accidental shootings leading to criminal charges over the weekend. One of those left a pregnant woman dead, and another involved a toddler who accidentally shot himself.