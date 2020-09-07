93°
14-year-old girl shot while she slept in her bedroom overnight in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A teenage girl was shot multiple times while at home in her bedroom early Monday morning, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Police say the 14-year-old was in her bedroom, in the 1500 block of North 47th Street, when she sustained gunshot wounds around 2:20 a.m. Police believe the bullets were fired from outside.
Officials say she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have opened an investigation into the shooting.
