Louisiana seafood staple Middendorfs is coming to Baton Rouge for a two-week pop-up

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana seafood staple is coming to Baton Rouge for the first time in its 91-year history.

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant will operate a limited pop-up location at Passé Restaurant for two weeks — March 17-20 and March 24-27. The event is a full kitchen takeover of St. Ferdinand Street cafe, located inside the Origin Hotel.

“We get asked all the time to build a Middendorf’s location in Baton Rouge. Well, this is the next best thing,” Middendorf’s Owner Horst Pfeifer said in a statement. “This is really exciting to be doing a pop-up at Passé Restaurant. We hope to see our regulars who travel out to Manchac, along with plenty of new faces who can finally get a taste of our Thin Fried Catfish. It’s going to be a true adventure, and we’re ready for it. Look out, Baton Rouge. Here we come!”

Middendorf’s will serve a limited menu featuring many of the restaurant’s favorite dishes at the pop-up during lunch and dinner services. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On pop-up days, Passé itself will be serving breakfast only from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.