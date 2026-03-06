Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana seafood staple Middendorfs is coming to Baton Rouge for a two-week pop-up
BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana seafood staple is coming to Baton Rouge for the first time in its 91-year history.
Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant will operate a limited pop-up location at Passé Restaurant for two weeks — March 17-20 and March 24-27. The event is a full kitchen takeover of St. Ferdinand Street cafe, located inside the Origin Hotel.
“We get asked all the time to build a Middendorf’s location in Baton Rouge. Well, this is the next best thing,” Middendorf’s Owner Horst Pfeifer said in a statement. “This is really exciting to be doing a pop-up at Passé Restaurant. We hope to see our regulars who travel out to Manchac, along with plenty of new faces who can finally get a taste of our Thin Fried Catfish. It’s going to be a true adventure, and we’re ready for it. Look out, Baton Rouge. Here we come!”
Middendorf’s will serve a limited menu featuring many of the restaurant’s favorite dishes at the pop-up during lunch and dinner services. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On pop-up days, Passé itself will be serving breakfast only from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Studyville expanding East Baton Rouge Parish headquarters
-
LSP investigating after Gonzales Police officer shoots person in Ascension Parish
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette