2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales mayor and local business owner at odds over unpaid HVAC bill at home

GONZALES - A small business owner says the mayor of Gonzales hasn't paid an overdue bill, and it's time to pay up. The mayor tells 2 On Your Side that he doesn't owe anything.

John Murphy is an entrepreneur with a small HVAC business called Air Vantage. Most of his business comes from word of mouth. In early 2025, Murphy was introduced to Mayor Tim Riley, and in June, was hired to replace the air conditioning unit at his home.

He emailed the original quote to Riley on June 8, 2025, and Riley accepted the job via email the same day. On June 11, Murphy completed the work and returned the following day for a quality control check and to collect payment.

"He was supposed to have a check ready when the job was completed," said Murphy.

However, that day the mayor was at work. For almost nine months, Murphy has been trying to get paid for the work he did at Riley's Gonzales home. Sending text messages to Riley, including, "Do you have an ETA on the payment?" He asked Riley if he was available to speak on the phone. And in September, "Is the invoice going to be handled this month?"

Murphy's call log with the mayor shows 24 outgoing calls and two incoming. Murphy says his calls were often not answered. He visited Riley's home and City Hall. In mid-January, Murphy asked Riley if there was an update, and Riley responded, saying, "Should be resolved shortly, on it."

Around that time, Murphy visited Riley at City Hall. Riley handed him an envelope with $1,000 cash. He left with the impression that he'd be getting more money soon.

"I don't seem to be getting anywhere with him," said Murphy.

This week, 2 On Your Side has spoken with Riley twice. On Tuesday at his home, and on Thursday during his lunch break. The mayor says, "The gentleman never came back to fix my heater."

"That was something I went back out there to evaluate and say what we could do for it, that ended up on the home side. Not equipment, not having proper wiring in the attic," said Murphy.

Looking back at text messages, Murphy told Riley he had figured out the problem with his heat on June 13, 2025. He asked if he could give Riley's phone number to an electrician, but didn't get a chance to because Riley didn't respond. Murphy is not an electrician.

In January 2026, Riley hired an electrician to fix that electrical issue. On Thursday, 2 On Your Side spoke with the electrician located in Gonzales, who confirms that the $600 bill is outstanding.

"With it being the mayor, you'd think that surely they're trying to not do bad by a citizen by any means," said Murphy.

He's trying to close the books on 2025. Murphy had to take other funds to pay off vendors who supplied the new materials for the job at Riley's home, including an A2L 5 Ton Trane System, which cost over $6,000.

Even though Riley hasn't paid the balance, Murphy says he has a 10-year parts warranty. He plans to take Riley to small claims court.