Latest Weather Blog
Cassidy challenges Letlow to televised debates, Fleming chimes in as Senate race heats up
BATON ROUGE — Sen. Bill Cassidy challenged opponent Rep. Julia Letlow to a trio of televised debates ahead of the May 16 Republican primary.
Both are competing to represent Louisiana in the U.S. Senate, along with fellow candidate Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming, who was not included in Cassidy's debate challenge.
"My experience and seniority matters when it comes to getting results, something Congresswoman Letlow simply doesn’t have. But let’s have that conversation with Louisiana voters,” Cassidy said in a statement Friday.
Cassidy's campaign team said it is working with media outlets to organize the three debates: KTBS in Shreveport, Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge and Nexstar's stations around the state.
The Advocate reports that Letlow will not attend the LPB debate, citing a House session expected that day.
According to The Advocate, Fleming agreed to appear on the LPB and KTBS debates, but has no information on the other event. He also accused Cassidy of trying to edge him out of the picture and turn the election into a two-person race.
Trending News
Letlow recently received endorsements from President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facility involving carbon management startups to operate at former Tin Roof Brewery...
-
State education officials tout report citing Louisiana as national standard for how...
-
Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette