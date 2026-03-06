85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRCC chancellor, two WBRZ 2une In reporters visit McKinley Elementary School for Read Across America

2 hours 2 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 10:53 AM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A pair of WBRZ's 2une In reporters visited McKinley Elementary School on Friday to read to students as part of the Read Across America program.

Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program created by the National Education Association.

Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith Sr., as well as WBRZ's own Dayla Gilmore and Abigail Whitam, participated in the event.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days