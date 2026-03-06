84°
Attic Trash and Treasure of Baton Rouge invites public to turn unwanted items into valuable treasures

3 hours 8 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 1:09 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Attic Trash and Treasure of Baton Rouge invited the public to buy household items, clothes and toys on Friday at the 2026 Attic Trash and Treasure Sale. 

The sale gives residents a chance to turn unwanted items into valuable treasures for the community.

Proceeds from the sale, sponsored by the Louisiana Blue Foundation, will be donated to local non-profits. 

The sale will continue on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

