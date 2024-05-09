88°
100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships

1 hour 10 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The group 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge has set its annual Sneaker Soiree for Saturday, June 1, at the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel. 

The ball is a fundraiser to benefit young men completing mentorship programs through scholarships and an all-expenses-paid summer camping trip.

WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris spoke to an organization leader during Thursday's 2uneIn program.

