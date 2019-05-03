80°
DONALDSONVILLE - The warden of the Ascension Parish Jail has stepped down and a deputy has been booked after a violent encounter involving an inmate was caught on video. ... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian. The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. One person... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Typical of May, we have already gotten the warmth and humidity. By this weekend, we will get some of those showers and thunderstorms as well, and some of them could... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department fought a fire at a residential complex on Bluebonnet Boulevard late Thursday night. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at... More >>
Thursday, May 02 2019

Head to the polls: Residents encouraged to vote in Saturday elections
BATON R0UGE - Residents are encouraged to vote in the elections taking place Saturday. Elections will be held in... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Authorities warning residents after mass scam calls overnight
People are being warned not to return suspicious phone calls many reportedly received overnight. Authorities say scores of people... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Melania Trump to celebrate 1st year of 'Be Best' initiative
WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump will celebrate the anniversary of her "Be Best" children's initiative at the White House next... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
GM recalls trucks due to engine block heater cord fires
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling over 368,000 pickups and other trucks worldwide after 19 reports of fires caused... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Louisiana teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student
Louisiana teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana teacher is accused of raping a 10-year-old boy. The American Press reports... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
State proposes $450 million renovation project for Superdome
NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will soon be the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL.... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Lawyer from North Carolina wins Miss USA 2019
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina has been crowned Miss USA 2019. Alejandra Gonzalez of New... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Woman facing attempted murder, battery charges following arguments
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges following two separate incidents. The most recent arrest resulted from... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Public school financing divides Louisiana's GOP lawmakers
Public school financing divides Louisiana's GOP lawmakers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republicans in the House and Senate are at odds over Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal... More >>
Friday, May 03 2019
Summer job program aims to keep kids safe amid rash of violence
BATON ROUGE - A recent spike in gun violence involving youth and young adults is a major reason the Mayor's... More >>
Thursday, May 02 2019
BREC announces renovations coming to Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - It's been a year since the Baton Rouge Zoo lost its Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation.... More >>
Thursday, May 02 2019
BRPD: Man arrested, accused of shooting his mother to death in March
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his mother earlier this year. The Baton... More >>
Thursday, May 02 2019
