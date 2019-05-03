80°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ News
DONALDSONVILLE - The warden of the Ascension Parish Jail has stepped down and a deputy has been booked after a violent encounter involving an inmate was caught on video. ... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian. The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. One person... More >>
Typical of May, we have already gotten the warmth and humidity. By this weekend, we will get some of those showers and thunderstorms as well, and some of them could... More >>
BATON R0UGE - Residents are encouraged to vote in the elections taking place Saturday. Elections will be held in... More >>
People are being warned not to return suspicious phone calls many reportedly received overnight. Authorities say scores of people... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump will celebrate the anniversary of her "Be Best" children's initiative at the White House next... More >>
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling over 368,000 pickups and other trucks worldwide after 19 reports of fires caused... More >>
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana teacher is accused of raping a 10-year-old boy. The American Press reports... More >>
NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will soon be the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL.... More >>
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina has been crowned Miss USA 2019. Alejandra Gonzalez of New... More >>
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges following two separate incidents. The most recent arrest resulted from... More >>
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republicans in the House and Senate are at odds over Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal... More >>
BATON ROUGE - A recent spike in gun violence involving youth and young adults is a major reason the Mayor's... More >>
BATON ROUGE - It's been a year since the Baton Rouge Zoo lost its Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation.... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his mother earlier this year. The Baton... More >>
