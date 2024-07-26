The Duck Hunters Expo takes over Baton Rouge with duck calling, dog parade, Gov. Landry speaking

BATON ROUGE — Duck hunters are taking over the capital city this weekend.

Delta Waterfowl, a premier conservation organization, is putting on the Duck Hunters Expo, the biggest waterfowl hunting show in North America.

Organizers are expecting more than 20,000 to attend over the weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center, which is filled with vendors that duck hunting enthusiasts are bound to enjoy.

"If you're a deer hunter you have to be in the woods and be quiet and you're sitting out there all by yourself. But if you're duck hunting you can be out there with four or five of your buddies, yucking it up having a great time and still be able to have conversations," Brad Heidel, a duck hunter from Wisconsin, said.

The expo's events include a duck dog parade at 11 a.m. on Friday, an 11:45 a.m. opening ceremony hosted by Gov. Jeff Landry with representatives from Delta and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and a duck calling contest at noon.

The event is set to conclude with the Grand Duck Hunters Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with a focus on conservation efforts.

The expo runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.