Iberville man pleads guilty to bird hunting violations, suspended from hunting for year
BATON ROUGE — An Iberville Parish man was suspended from hunting for a year and will pay a $1,135 fine after pleading guilty to migratory game bird violations, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Hunter Settoon, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to placing bait to hunt migratory game birds and taking migratory game birds over a baited area.
LDWF agents cited Settoon on Jan. 1, 2023, after they saw him hunting migratory game birds over an area that agents had documented to be baited with wheat and corn.
