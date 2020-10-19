85°
Zachary Police ask public to keep an eye out for stolen 'Nate's Buck Bait" trailer

Monday, October 19 2020
ZACHARY - Criminals made off with a Norwood-based bait company's trailer Sunday night, according to representatives with the Zachary Police Department. 

In a Monday morning Facebook post, police asked the public to keep an eye out for the stolen trailer (pictured above), which is owned by a company called Nate's Buck Bait

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the trailer is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.

