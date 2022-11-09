72°
Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff
ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count.
Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection.
The election to fill the chief of police position left vacant by McDavid's election bid will also go into runoff. The vote will be between Darryl Lawrence Sr. and Justin Nevels.
For the full results of the Louisiana elections, click here.
