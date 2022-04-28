Latest Weather Blog
Woman set free after 2021 murder arrest booked again for setting car on fire
BATON ROUGE - A woman who was booked last year in a murder case that never went to trial is back in jail after she allegedly set a car on fire next to someone's home.
Terica Scott was booked Wednesday night related to an arson reported April 6 on Pontotoc Street. An arrest warrant said Scott and another unidentified person were seen igniting the fire, which also damaged a nearby home.
Witnesses said Scott tampered with security cameras so the crime would not be caught on camera, but investigators later obtained pictures showing Scott at the scene.
Scott was booked Wednesday on a charge of simple arson.
WBRZ last reported on Scott last year when she was accused of shooting a woman to death on Plank Road. Though Scott was booked for second-degree murder in that killing, a grand jury opted not to formally charge her, leaving the case in limbo.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police officers gather in Zion City for positive community outreach
-
Traffic mayhem could ensue at LSU on day of Garth Brooks concert
-
Security ramping up at McKinley High School following brutal fight Wednesday
-
Neglected woman who died on parents' sofa starved to death, had not...
-
Burglars break into unlocked cars, steal weapons; police working to identify
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...