Latest Weather Blog
Woman's porch rebuilt with donations following police chase crash
BATON ROUGE - After Connie Bailey's home was hit by a teen driver at the end of a police pursuit, the city determined that it was not responsible. She wasn't sure where to turn until a neighbor contacted 2 On Your Side.
Nearly two months after the incident, Bailey is finally able to sit safely on her front porch once again thanks to the help of the community.
"This is my sanctuary, I get my joy out of sitting on my porch," Bailey said.
Her front porch looks better than ever, it's screened in with new steps and a door. The foundation is no longer held up by several jacks. The repairs were completed by Matt Browning, who saw the story and wanted to help. Browning says people were eager to help once they learned what had happened.
"It was my pleasure doing this for her," Browning said.
In March, Bailey's neighbor Michael Clouart reached out to 2 On Your Side. After sharing her story, a crew worked to get her gas line repaired.
"They didn't know her from Adam but they were compelled to come forward and help her," Clouart said.
Trending News
The porch repairs were completed over the weekend. Browning says there are enough donations to also buy Bailey a new washing machine.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman's porch rebuilt with donations following police chase crash
-
Head of PAR Louisiana warns of changes to Ethics Board, discusses constitutional...
-
Livingston Parish deputy fired, arrested after allegedly hitting an inmate
-
Street racer pleading guilty to charges filed after woman hit as he...
-
Baton Rouge police officer who delivered baby on side of the road...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...