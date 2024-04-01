Home repairs made, in works for victim in police chase that ended in crash

BATON ROUGE - After a car being chased by police crashed into her home, 2 On Your Side helped Connie Bailey replace what was damaged and lost.

Bailey was at home on March 10, 2024, when a car ran into her house and the one next door. It knocked out the gas line to her home and the foundation of her front porch. It's been three weeks since she's been able to cook on her stove or take a hot bath.

"I heard a loud bam, bam, and then my house shook from one side to the other," Bailey said..

Following a 2 On Your Side report, a crew stopped by her home. Anthony Disedare of Marino & Son Plumbing and Heating Inc. made the repairs to get her gas line operational.

"Jeff Simpson over at Welder's Supply in Port Allen actually gave us a call and he says, 'Hey man, I saw this incident happen on the news and I'd really like to help out if you guys are in the area if you could go over there and just send me the bill,'" Anthony Disedare said.

Disedare says they stopped everything and went to Bailey's home as soon as they heard.

The Monday following Easter, Entergy installed a new meter at Bailey's house and she is finally able to use her gas once again.

"I felt like I was a lost case when it first happened," Bailey said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the car crashed into two houses on O'Dell Street and broke a gas meter at the end of a police pursuit. That car, driven by a 16-year-old, had been stolen. Bailey's house was caught up in the mess.

Friend and neighbor Michael Clouart reached out to 2 On Your Side for help. The city's general adjuster found no negligence on the city's part and says any liability falls on the suspect.

"And that's when I reached out to you Channel 2 News because the lady is an innocent victim and she doesn't deserve to live this way," Clouart said.

Now her gas is reconnected. After three weeks she'll finally be able to cook and take a hot shower.

Several jacks help hold up Bailey's front porch after the car hit her favorite sitting spot. Her front porch will need to be rebuilt and secured. Clouart is hopeful someone will help.

"So she can continue to enjoy her life on her porch," Clouart said.

It's her happy place.

A crew has reached out to 2 On Your Side and has plans to rebuild Bailey's porch. They hope to start next week. Crime Victims Reparations has also been contacted.