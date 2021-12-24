Woman's ex torches her car, burns house in violent attack; Latest in surging domestic violence situations

ZACHARY - A man was harassing a woman through phone calls and text messages in the moments before lighting her car on fire, fueling a fire that spread to her home overnight, fire fighters said.

The attack is likely another incident of domestic violence incidents that have skyrocketed in East Baton Rouge in 2021. Domestic violence has also set deadly records in the parish this year: More than two dozen.

Luckily, no one was killed in the attack before Christmas in Zachary, although the situation was frightening.

Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators arrested DeAndre Duncan, 38, for the blaze in the 3900 block of Zachary's Florida Street.

Investigators said the woman who lives at the home told them Duncan was texting and calling her from outside the home and when she did not go talk to him, a fire was discovered on her car parked under the carport. The fire spread to the home.

The victim said she had violent encounters with Duncan previously, including in October when Duncan damaged her house. The woman said after she and Duncan separated, he also hurt her.

The Zachary Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office assisted in Duncan's arrest.

Duncan was booked in parish prison for aggravated arson.