Deputies arrest bank robbery suspect believed to be connected to multiple shootings

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said they arrested a man after a bank robbery and ensuing police chase who they believe is connected to several other crimes.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard for reports of a bank robbery. Deputies were able to chase the suspect vehicle down Highland Road and onto the Interstate, where they hit another vehicle near the Perkins Road exit.

The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested.

Deputies believe the suspect is connected to several shootings, robberies, and a carjacking. His information was not immediately released, but is expected to be released shortly.