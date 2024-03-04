Woman fatally stabs convicted sex offender after he allegedly tried to assault her

LACOMBE - A convicted sex offender was fatally stabbed by a woman he was reportedly trying to assault Sunday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call from a woman who said she had stabbed a man who attacked her while she was at a laundromat.

The man, 40-year-old Nicholas Tranchant, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An investigation found that Tranchant had arrived to the laundromat with a sharp object intending to sexually assault the woman. A fight ensued and the woman was able to grab the object, fatally stabbing Tranchant.

Tranchant was convicted in July 2003 for indecent behavior with juveniles. He was convicted again in May 2008 for attempted aggravated rape and aggravated burglary. He was released from jail on those charges on Dec. 21, 2023 and required to register as a sex offender.

“I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.